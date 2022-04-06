Show You Care
Iowa to receive $100 million investment to improve quality of life and tourism through federal American Rescue Plan Act

Iowa Economic Development Authority
Iowa Economic Development Authority
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa is receiving $100 million dollars through the federal American Rescue Plan act in order to bolster Iowa’s community and attract visitors and new residents to the state.

The effort named “Destination Iowa” will provide new opportunities to create and invest in attractions that will raise Iowa’s profile, welcome out-of-state travelers, and increase visitor spending while accelerating tourism’s recovery. It will also spur local economies and contribute to efforts to recruit new members of Iowa’s workforce.

Cities, counties, non-profits, and other organizations can apply to one of four grants, each with funds set to help different types of goals: Economically Significant Development, Outdoor Recreation, Tourism Attraction, and Creative Placemaking.

Applications will start being accepted on May 9, 2022. Funded projects must be completed by June 30, 2026.

For more information go to https://www.iowaeda.com/destination-iowa/

