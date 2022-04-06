Illinois governor signs bill to give vaccinated school employees COVID-related paid sick leave

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KCRG/WIFR) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill on Tuesday to give paid sick leave to school employees who have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

WIFR reports the bill promoting COVID-19 vaccinations was announced in January. It applies to all hourly Illinois school employees, including custodial, transportation, food service providers, classroom assistance and administrative staff.

The law also applies to vaccinated employees who have a child that must be excluded from school due to a positive COVID-19 test or close contact with a person who has tested positive for the virus. It also retroactively returns COVID-related sick leave to fully vaccinated teachers for the 2021-2022 school year.

“This legislation recognizes the importance of teachers as members of the community, and in many cases, as parents,” Pritzker said in a tweet.

However, it does not apply to unvaccinated employees. If unvaccinated employees have already used their allotted sick time, they will not be eligible for the paid leave.

