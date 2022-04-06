Show You Care
Davenport police investigate after 3 cars struck by gunfire

Police lights.
Police lights.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating after three cars were hit with gunfire Monday.

Davenport Police responded to reported gunfire in the 1400 block of Bridge Avenue about 8:29 p.m., the department said in a media release.

Officers first on the scene said three vehicles had been struck by gunfire in the alley. Police said there were no other injuries reported.

The incident remains under investigation according to Davenport Police.

