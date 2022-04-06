Commercial turkey flock catches bird flu in Hardin County

Hardin County, Iowa (KCRG) - Just a day after the Iowa Department of Agriculture announced another positive case of bird flu, Hardin County also confirmed a positive case of the virus.

This brings the total of cases in the state from 15 to now 16, with a commercial turkey flock reportedly being the site of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

Officials are reminding flock owners to prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, and to report sick birds or unusual deaths to the state.

Commercial and backyard HPAI detections in Iowa are as followed:

3/01/22 - Pottawattamie Backyard Mixed Species

3/06/22 - Buena Vista Commercial Turkey

3/10/22 - Taylor Commercial Layer Chickens

3/17/22 - Buena Vista Commercial Layer Chickens

3/20/22 - Warren Backyard Mixed Species

3/23/22 - Buena Vista Commercial Turkey

3/25/22 - Franklin Commercial Pullet Chickens

3/28/22 - Hamilton Commercial Turkey

3/28/22 - Guthrie Commercial Layer Chickens

3/29/22 - Buena Vista Commercial Turkey

3/31/22 - Osceola Commercial Layer Chickens

3/31/22 - Cherokee Commercial Turkey

4/02/22 - Sac Commercial Turkey

4/02/22 - Humboldt Commercial Breeding Chickens

4/04/22 - Hamilton Commercial Turkey

4/05/22 - HardinCommercial Turkey

