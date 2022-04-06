Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Metro High School ending in-house daycare program

Cedar Rapids Metro High School (COURTESY: CRCSD)
Cedar Rapids Metro High School (COURTESY: CRCSD)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At the end of the school year, Metro High School will end its in-house daycare program and dual-credit early learning course for students pursuing a childcare profession.

Officials cite declining participation in both the daycare program and the dual-credit class as major factors in the decision.

“The Metro High School daycare has always been a great program that both the Metro Principal Dan DeVore and I have supported,” said Superintendent Noreen Bush. “The program was originally created for students’ needs, but due to declining student participation CRCSD has made the decision to end the program based on the data.”

The highest participation of the daycare occurred in the 2009-2010 year, where 51 children related to students and 10 children related to staff participated in the daycare. This year, officials say just 10 children related to students and 3 children related to staff participate.

The school says that an opportunity to reallocate resources to areas with higher student interest, such as music courses and business courses, now exists.

