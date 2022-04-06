Cedar Rapids man, inspired by the memory of his father, drops over 100 pounds

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Everett Brown IV of Cedar Rapids had enough.

“I was about 326 to start with,” Brown said. “When I looked at that scale I was like ‘uh oh this has to go ASAP.’”

Fitness takes serious mental toughness to start and continue. Brown’s triggering point was when he lost his father.

“He was in prison my whole life. He always asked me if I was working out and I would say ‘yes,’” Brown said. “Unfortunately I lost him in there, and that made me say ‘it’s time to get back in the gym because I know he’ll be looking at me all the time.’”

That was in 2014. Everett hit the gym and never looked back. He started with cardio.

“My favorite workout is burpees. I take pride in burpees,” he said. “I do 100 a day, no matter what kind of workouts I do I make sure I squeeze in 100 burpees.”

One of the keys for Everett is to make the hard work fun. You will see him shooting hoops everyday at the MAC.

“I love shooting the basketball it’s kind of a stress reliever for me,” he said. “I get buckets on anybody so if anybody wants to shoot some hoops come down. It’s just fun to enjoy it and make people laugh and have fun losing weight.”

He said he went from 326 pounds to 188.

Everett said he will never stop working out and his goal is to help others who find themselves in the same situation he was in.

“If somebody cares about you and loves you hopefully they give you a tip like ‘hey let’s do something about this,’” he said. “(exercise) makes you feel good, you have a positive outlook on life.”

