Cedar Rapids Kernels back in town, ready to see fans fill up Veterans Memorial Stadium

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels open their season on Friday, April 8th.

The players - fresh off the plane from spring training - are excited to “get out there and compete with the boys again!”

Reliever Sawyer Gipson-Long, who laughed with the “boys” in between long toss warmups, said he’s excited to see a full crowd.

“I play so much better when there’s people in the stands, the adrenaline rushing,” Gipson-Long said.

“I’m just excited to see all the fans out there and finally get to play baseball again,” said second-year pitcher Cody Laweryson. “Every off-season feels long.”

Minor league baseball allows players from across the world to bond quickly. The Kernels say it’s easy because they all have the same goal.

“You guys are all brothers, pretty much we’re all here with the same goal, same dream,” said lefty pitcher Brent Headrick. “It’s easier to push each other, it creates a really good atmosphere.”

“Everyone’s from different parts of the country, not even just the US,” said Andrew Cabezas, a third-year player from Miami, Florida. “We all have the same ambitions.”

First pitch between the Kernels and the Beloit Sky Carp is set for 6:35 PM at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The teams will play a three game series before the Kernels head to the Quad Cities.

