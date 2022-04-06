An update on Iowa City sports legend ‘Smiley:’ He’s still wide-grinned as ever at 75

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Gary “Smiley” Bloore misses his favorite Iowa City teams, but he’s still smiling over at Clover Ridge Place in Maquoketa.

“Oh my Smiley every day is a new adventure,” said Clover Ridge Community Relations coordinator Salley Davis. “He always has a smile on here at Clover Ridge Place.”

Smiley spent 50 years as the self-appointed ambassador of Iowa City. He was so popular they made billboards of him. There’s even a street lamp named after Smiley in Iowa City.

“It is easy to see where Smiley got his name and (why he) became so popular in Iowa City,” said his sister Jean Kent. “He enjoyed going up and down the streets and saying hi to everybody and have a good day, so he became Smiley.”

Smiley, now 75 years old, still loves his sports and really misses watching his teams play in person, especially the Iowa women’s basketball team. There’s no doubt who his favorite player is.

“Caitlin Clark,” Smiley confirmed.

Smiley was a fixture at the girls state basketball and softball tournaments every season. He said he’s been to hundreds of games.

“I took a bus this year because it was too dark to hitchhike,” Smiley said.

Smiley is also known for collecting buttons and hats with his favorites players on them. He still wears them proudly.

“He was always taking pictures and he would take the pictures and have them made into a button. He has plenty of buttons and plenty of hats,” Kent said. “He was always there to cheer them on and tell them ‘good game.’”

Smiley wants to let everyone know how much he misses them and he’s still smiling.

“He saw the parents go through college, and then the kids coming through college,” Kent said. “He knows generations.”

