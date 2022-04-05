Show You Care
Windy and Cool Conditions Continue

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A slow-moving storm system continues to move through the region. Overall this keeps us with more clouds than sunshine and cooler than normal temperatures. Any showers end early tonight giving way to dry conditions to start Wednesday. Isolated showers are likely in the afternoon and evening. As cold air works into the weather picture some snow clouds be seen in the sky across our viewing area. Windy conditions with gusts greater than 40 are likely through Thursday. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

