Veterans For Peace holds reading of MLKJR speeches on anniversary of his death.

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa City chapter of Veterans for Peace held a reading of Martin Luther King Junior’s speech “Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence.” which criticized U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War as well as various excerpts from “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop.” which was the speech he gave the day before he died in 1968.

These were held on April 4th, commemorating the 58th anniversary of when he was assassinated by James Earl Ray at a motel in Memphis, Tennessee. Members of Veterans for Peace, an anti-war organization that promotes peace throughout the world read excerpts as well as members of the public.

Veterans for Peace plans to hold another reading on next year’s anniversary of his assassination.

