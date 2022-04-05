Show You Care
Two suspects charged in Des Moines East High shooting to be held in adult detention center ahead of trial

A family friend of one of the suspects in a deadly drive-by shooting outside a Des Moines high...
A family friend of one of the suspects in a deadly drive-by shooting outside a Des Moines high school said her heart breaks for the victims and their families.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has ruled that Romeo Rerdomo and Octavio Lopez-Sanchez, two of the ten suspects charged in the Des Moines East High School drive-by shooting, will be held in adult detention center ahead of their trial.

Both defendants are 17-years-old but will be tried as adults. In fact, eight of the ten suspects will be tried in adult court.

Fifteen-year-old Jose Lopez was killed in the shooting outside East High School on March 7th. Two other teenagers were also injured.

