Two suspects charged in Des Moines East High shooting to be held in adult detention center ahead of trial

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has ruled that Romeo Rerdomo and Octavio Lopez-Sanchez, two of the ten suspects charged in the Des Moines East High School drive-by shooting, will be held in adult detention center ahead of their trial.

Both defendants are 17-years-old but will be tried as adults. In fact, eight of the ten suspects will be tried in adult court.

Fifteen-year-old Jose Lopez was killed in the shooting outside East High School on March 7th. Two other teenagers were also injured.

