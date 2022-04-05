Show You Care
Police make arrest after emaciated dog rescued in Des Moines

Alexandria Byron, 26, of Des Moines, faces animal neglect charges.
Alexandria Byron, 26, of Des Moines, faces animal neglect charges.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Des Moines on Tuesday made an arrest after the Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued an emaciated Great Dane.

Alexandria Byron, 26, of Des Moines, faces animal neglect charges.

ARL staff said the dog, named Kal, was found shut in a crate with no food or water in an apartment. Kal was immediately taken to the Animal Rescue League Emergency Care Team for treatment.

The Care team noted that Kal’s body had no muscle mass and weighed just 44 pounds. They noted he was so dehydrated and emaciated that his head and eyes were sunken in.

The ARL said Kal is now on a careful refeeding program and IV fluids in order to help him safely regain fluids and regain his weight.

In the latest update from police about this case, Kal is said to be gaining weight under the care of the Miracle Medical veterinary team at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Des Moines Great Dane Kal
Des Moines Great Dane Kal(KCRG)

