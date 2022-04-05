Police investigating theft of up to $30,000 from Iowa City Pride by its now former President and Treasurer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A search warrant from Iowa City Police shows they are investigating Iowa City Pride’s former President and Treasurer for theft of up to $30,000.

Police say that in March 2021, the treasurer of Iowa City Pride stepped down and Tony Sivanthaphanith, the president of the organization at the time, offered to take over treasurer duties and perform both functions until elections occurred in the fall. In May 2021, Sivanthaphanith was given access to a debit card linked to the organization’s account.

Members of Iowa City Pride were notified in the fall of 2021 of a payment to a staging vendor that had bounced, which prompted an internal review of accounting records for the organization. The audit revealed an excess of $30,000 in unauthorized transactions from May through November of that year.

On January 24th, 2022, police seized Sivanthaphanith’s phone with a search warrant. Detectives interviewed Sivanthaphanith during that time, who reportedly admitted to making around $8,000 in purchases that he was not authorized to.

