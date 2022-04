PARKERSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - 18-year-old Holton Tylor Robinson was charged with Sex Abuse in the third degree after an investigation determined that on March 2nd, Robinson forced a sex act on a juvenile female against her will.

Robinson turned himself into the Fayette County Jail on March 28th. His bail was set at $10,000 cash only.

