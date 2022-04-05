Show You Care
New coordinator named in Linn County Emergency Management Agency

B.J Dvorak
B.J Dvorak(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Emergency Management Agency has named a new coordinator to succeed Steve O’Konek, who is retiring after 4 years with the agency.

B.J. Dvorak, who’s served as the Emergency Management Specialist/Plans and Exercise Officer since 2019, will fill the role on April 9th. Dvorak has been a volunteer firefighter with the City of Tiffin for the past 4 years and has also been a Supply Management Officer with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for the past 13 years.

Dvorak is a Certified Emergency Manager with the International Association of Emergency Managers and currently serves as a member of IAEM’s Certification Commission.

