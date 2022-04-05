New bird flu case in Hamilton County brings the state’s total to 15

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Agriculture confirmed a new positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza(HPAI) on Tuesday.

The virus was found in a commercial turkey flock in Hamilton County.

The commercial and backyard HPAI detections in Iowa to date are listed below:

3/1/22 - Pottawattamie, Backyard Mixed Species

3/6/22 - Buena Vista, Commercial Turkey

3/10/22 - Taylor, Commercial Layer Chickens

3/17/22 - Buena Vista, Commercial Layer Chickens

3/20/22 - Warren, Backyard Mixed Species

3/23/22 - Buena Vista, Commercial Turkey

3/25/22 - Franklin, Commercial Pullet Chickens

3/28/22 - Hamilton, Commercial Turkey

3/28/22 - Guthrie, Commercial Layer Chickens

3/29/22 - Buena Vista, Commercial Turkey

3/31/22 - Osceola, Commercial Layer Chickens

3/31/22 - Cherokee, Commercial Turkey

4/2/22 - Sac, Commercial Turkey

4/2/22 - Humboldt, Commercial Breeding Chickens

4/4/22 - Hamilton, Commercial Turkey

