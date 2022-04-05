Show You Care
New bird flu case in Hamilton County brings the state’s total to 15

Beltsville Small white turkeys, Photo
Beltsville Small white turkeys, Photo(USDA)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Agriculture confirmed a new positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza(HPAI) on Tuesday.

The virus was found in a commercial turkey flock in Hamilton County.

The commercial and backyard HPAI detections in Iowa to date are listed below:

  • 3/1/22 - Pottawattamie, Backyard Mixed Species   
  • 3/6/22 - Buena Vista, Commercial Turkey   
  • 3/10/22 - Taylor, Commercial Layer Chickens   
  • 3/17/22 - Buena Vista, Commercial Layer Chickens   
  • 3/20/22 - Warren, Backyard Mixed Species   
  • 3/23/22 - Buena Vista, Commercial Turkey   
  • 3/25/22 - Franklin, Commercial Pullet Chickens   
  • 3/28/22 - Hamilton, Commercial Turkey   
  • 3/28/22 - Guthrie, Commercial Layer Chickens   
  • 3/29/22 - Buena Vista, Commercial Turkey   
  • 3/31/22 - Osceola, Commercial Layer Chickens   
  • 3/31/22 - Cherokee, Commercial Turkey   
  • 4/2/22 - Sac, Commercial Turkey   
  • 4/2/22 - Humboldt, Commercial Breeding Chickens  
  • 4/4/22 - Hamilton, Commercial Turkey

