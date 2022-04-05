New bird flu case in Hamilton County brings the state’s total to 15
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Agriculture confirmed a new positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza(HPAI) on Tuesday.
The virus was found in a commercial turkey flock in Hamilton County.
The commercial and backyard HPAI detections in Iowa to date are listed below:
- 3/1/22 - Pottawattamie, Backyard Mixed Species
- 3/6/22 - Buena Vista, Commercial Turkey
- 3/10/22 - Taylor, Commercial Layer Chickens
- 3/17/22 - Buena Vista, Commercial Layer Chickens
- 3/20/22 - Warren, Backyard Mixed Species
- 3/23/22 - Buena Vista, Commercial Turkey
- 3/25/22 - Franklin, Commercial Pullet Chickens
- 3/28/22 - Hamilton, Commercial Turkey
- 3/28/22 - Guthrie, Commercial Layer Chickens
- 3/29/22 - Buena Vista, Commercial Turkey
- 3/31/22 - Osceola, Commercial Layer Chickens
- 3/31/22 - Cherokee, Commercial Turkey
- 4/2/22 - Sac, Commercial Turkey
- 4/2/22 - Humboldt, Commercial Breeding Chickens
- 4/4/22 - Hamilton, Commercial Turkey
