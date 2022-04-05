Linn County Health Equity Program aims to provide everyone with resources for health services

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - To the newly appointed Health Equity Program Manager, Anne Carter, this new position is measured in terms of access and outcomes.

“In the broadest sense, it’s making sure that we look at the essential public health services through the lens of equity,” she said.

When asked what the “equity” part of her title means, Carter shared one simple analogy.

“Many of us ride a bike, for example. The size bike that a four-year-old rides would not be the same size bike that a 22-year-old would ride,” said Carter. “Equity is about making sure that people have the resources that they need based on where they’re starting so that they have the opportunity for an equal outcome.”

The position has been added as a part of a bigger program at the county level - the Health Equity Program.

The overall goal, according to Linn County Health Director Dr. Pramod Dwivedi, is to collaborate with all of the department’s community partners to provide equitable resources for health.

“Public health is a team sport, so all of our neighbors, organizations, our staff here, they are all partners because without them we cannot fulfill our goal,” said Dr. Dwivedi.

The idea first came about a little over two years ago. That’s when the Linn County Board of Health came out with a statement that declared racism as a public health crisis.

As the pandemic heightened that crisis, the department expedited the process to hire Carter into this position.

