Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa City woman gets deal on Shark Tank for pants that work with prosthetics

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A woman from Iowa City appeared on Shark Tank Friday, the episode aired on ABC. Erica Cole pitched what she calls ‘Amp Pants,’ which are pants made specifically for people with prosthetic legs.

“That’s the first time that they’re seeing you as you walk down that carpet and down that iconic hallway,” Cole told TV9 as she recounted the show which was filmed in September.

Cole, who now lives in St. Louis, lost her leg in a car accident in 2018. She impressed sharks Emma Grede and Mark Cuban so much they made a deal of $100,000 for 10% stake in her business No Limbits.

It’s helped her connect with the very people Cole says she started her business to help.

”Like I try not to get emotional, it is and it has been an amazing moment in time and this is why I started it and this is what I want it to continue to be,” Cole said.

Back in Eastern Iowa, KMRY morning radio show host Ricky Bartlett looks forward to trying the pants himself.

”Every pair of pants I own have the same issues, holes all in it,” said Bartlett.

He lost his leg to flesh-eating disease in 2014, and he’ll soon have his other leg amputated.

“Because of the flesh-eating disease it caused bone disease in my right leg,” Bartlett explained.

He says pants like the ones from No Limbits could save him frustration, and more holes.

“Thank you to Erica for bringing this to light, it’s helping so many more people than I think she realizes,” Bartlett said.

“Emails from people who are like hey I’m struggling and this is really going to help me, or hey I’m struggling and I have an idea for a product can you help, and we’re connecting with people in that very genuine way is why I started this,” Cole told us.

She looks forward to helping even more people with sensory items and clothes for those in wheelchairs, coming soon.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home on the southeast side of Cedar Rapids on April 3, 2022, where a woman was allegedly...
Victim identified, more details released, in alleged Cedar Rapids murder
Alexandria Byron, 26, of Des Moines, faces animal neglect charges.
Police make arrest after emaciated dog rescued in Des Moines
The victim was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for non-life-threatening...
Reported assault under investigation in Iowa City
David Rapier
Former Iowa high school teacher faces new charges for alleged relationship with student
Last employee moves out from Wasserbahn Waterpark hotel
Last employee living in Wasserbahn Waterpark hotel moves out

Latest News

Dubuque was one of four Iowa cities to receive a letter from the ACLU of Iowa on Tuesday...
ACLU of Iowa requests four cities, including Dubuque, repeal their “unconstitutional” panhandling ordinances
OnIowaLive
OnIowaLive 4/4/22
Local bakers see the impact of rising egg prices because of bird flu outbreak
Increasing egg prices impacting local bakers
Local bakers see the impact of rising egg prices because of bird flu outbreak
Increasing egg prices impacting local bakers