Iowa City woman gets deal on Shark Tank for pants that work with prosthetics

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A woman from Iowa City appeared on Shark Tank Friday, the episode aired on ABC. Erica Cole pitched what she calls ‘Amp Pants,’ which are pants made specifically for people with prosthetic legs.

“That’s the first time that they’re seeing you as you walk down that carpet and down that iconic hallway,” Cole told TV9 as she recounted the show which was filmed in September.

Cole, who now lives in St. Louis, lost her leg in a car accident in 2018. She impressed sharks Emma Grede and Mark Cuban so much they made a deal of $100,000 for 10% stake in her business No Limbits.

It’s helped her connect with the very people Cole says she started her business to help.

”Like I try not to get emotional, it is and it has been an amazing moment in time and this is why I started it and this is what I want it to continue to be,” Cole said.

Back in Eastern Iowa, KMRY morning radio show host Ricky Bartlett looks forward to trying the pants himself.

”Every pair of pants I own have the same issues, holes all in it,” said Bartlett.

He lost his leg to flesh-eating disease in 2014, and he’ll soon have his other leg amputated.

“Because of the flesh-eating disease it caused bone disease in my right leg,” Bartlett explained.

He says pants like the ones from No Limbits could save him frustration, and more holes.

“Thank you to Erica for bringing this to light, it’s helping so many more people than I think she realizes,” Bartlett said.

“Emails from people who are like hey I’m struggling and this is really going to help me, or hey I’m struggling and I have an idea for a product can you help, and we’re connecting with people in that very genuine way is why I started this,” Cole told us.

She looks forward to helping even more people with sensory items and clothes for those in wheelchairs, coming soon.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.