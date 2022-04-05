Iowa advocacy group calls for more funding as domestic violence homicides increase 40%

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - An advocacy group says domestic violence homicides increased 40 percent in Iowa in the past year.

The Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence said the pandemic’s impact on survivors has been severe.

Stressors like losing a job, lack of affordable housing, and financial cuts to resources all play a role.

Advocates say demand from survivors for help is still high, but the statistics show the damage is already done.

Lindsay Pingel with the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence is urging lawmakers for more funding.

“Anytime there is a funding cut, we have to do more with less,” said Pingel. “And unfortunately, those who bear the biggest weight of that are survivors in need.”

Federal funding to help domestic violence victims was cut just before the pandemic.

President Joe Biden signed off on legislation to reallocate that money, but advocates believe the impact these cuts left will take time to fix.

Copyright 2022 WOI. All rights reserved.