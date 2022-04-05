I-65 killer has ties to Iowa

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana State Police have identified a now-deceased man as the suspect who raped and killed three women in Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s who worked as motel clerks.

Sgt. Glen Fifield of Indiana State Police says Tuesday a laboratory analysis of crime scene samples positively identified Harry Edward Greenwell, who died in January 2013 in Iowa, as “the I-65 killer.”

Fifield says evidence linked Greenwell to the Feb. 21, 1987, killing of Vicki Heath and the March 3, 1989, killings of Mary “Peggy” Gill and Jeanne Gilbert. Fifield says Greenwell was also linked by crime scene evidence to a Jan. 2, 1990, attack on a woman who was a clerk at a Days Inn in Columbus, Indiana.

