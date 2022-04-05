Show You Care
Former Iowa high school teacher faces new charges for alleged relationship with student

David Rapier
David Rapier(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The former Riverside high school teacher, who was arrested earlier this year, is now facing additional charges for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Court documents say 41-year-old Justin Rapier, who was a teacher at Highland High School, has been charged with two counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee.

The documents say the Highland High School student allegedly went to Rapier’s home in Cedar Rapids on two occasions, once in August 2019 and again before she graduated on or about May 2021.

Rapier was arrested on January 20.

