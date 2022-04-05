Show You Care
Fire in southeast Cedar Rapids significantly damages home

Cedar Rapids Fire Department Responds to Tuesday morning fire (COURTESY: CRFD)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:10 am on Tuesday, Cedar Rapids Firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 300 block of 30th St. SE.

Crews arrived to find the occupant safe and that fire primarily coming from the basement. Heavy smoke was present in all areas of the home including the second story where two cats were discovered hiding in the bedroom. Firefighters used chainsaws on the exterior walls to reveal spaces in the walls where fire was able to extend to the kitchen.

Crews called the fire “under control” at approximately 12:12 pm. Firefighters used attack lines with water to extinguish the flames.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is still under investigation.

