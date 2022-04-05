Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Clouds build, showers likely this afternoon and evening

Plan on another chilly April day with highs generally into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Look for rain this afternoon and evening.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This is a cold pattern, especially for early April. Highs today will only be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with increasing chances of rain by the afternoon hours. These cold rain showers will still be around this evening with totals around a quarter to half inch in most areas. Windy and cold conditions will start tomorrow and last through Friday. As the second part of this system rolls through tomorrow afternoon, a few isolated showers may pop up. Otherwise, there’s still a snow chance in place for Thursday into early Friday. At this time, no accumulation or impacts are expected. Plan on the colder temperatures to last through Saturday, then things will start getting better with some 60s on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home on the southeast side of Cedar Rapids on April 3, 2022, where a woman was allegedly...
Victim identified, more details released, in alleged Cedar Rapids murder
The victim was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for non-life-threatening...
Reported assault under investigation in Iowa City
A sign for a home just listed for sale.
Experts say potential housing bubble forming
Des Moines Great Dane Kal (COURTESY: ANIMAL RESCUE LEAGUE)
Emaciated great dane in Des Moines rescued weighing just 44 pounds
Waterloo's Lost Island Waterpark is named one of the top outdoor waterparks in the U.S. for the...
Lost Island in the running to be named best outdoor waterpark in the country

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Monday Evening, April 4
First Alert Forecast
Gray and Wet at Times
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast