Cedar Rapids man accused of firing pellet gun at officers faces additional charge

Cedar Rapids police say a man fired a pellet or BB gun at officers and hit one of them.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG)  - The man charged in an incident last month in which a police officer was shot in the hand by a pellet or BB gun is now facing an additional charge.

Court documents say 36-year-old Leo W. Bushnell is now also charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

The documents say an alleged victim, whose vehicle was parked in the location of the incident, reported her windshield was damaged by a pellet. Police said an investigation determined Bushnell had been firing pellets from his apartment toward the intersection where the incident took place.

Cedar Rapids Police were reportedly following up on a previous call in the 1500 block of Second Avenue SE when Bushnell fired a projectile at officers. Officers traced the source of the shot to Bushnell who refused officers’ requests to answer the door.

After repeated attempts to convince Bushnell to surrender, Cedar Rapids Police Department’s Special Response Team was called to the site.

A search warrant was executed and forced entry was made into the home. Mr. Bushnell allegedly fired another shot from a BB or pellet gun and struck an officer in the hand. The Special Response Team deployed “less-than-lethal munitions to subdue Mr. Bushnell.”

Police seized several BB guns and pellet guns at the scene. One of the guns was reportedly capable of firing .22 caliber projectiles.

Bushnell was previously charged with two counts of Assault on a Peace Officer, Criminal Mischief in the second degree, and Possession of an Incendiary Device for this incident.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

