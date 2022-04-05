Cedar Rapids Kernels announce roster ahead of opening day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels have arrived ahead of opening day this week.

People gathered on Monday for a welcome rally in the lower parking lot of Veterans Memorial Stadium. The team shared photos from the event on its Facebook page.

Opening Day is Friday when the Kernels play the Beloit Sky Carp at 6:35 p.m.

The team also announced its roster for this season, which includes 18 returning players and four of the Minnesota Twins’ top 30 prospects.

The Kernels pitching staff includes:

Melvi Acosta, Denny Bentley, Andrew Cabezas, Osiris German, Sawyer Gipson-Long, Bradley Hanner, Brent Headrick, Cody Laweryson, Casey Legumina, Bobby Milacki, Derek Molina, Sean Mooney, Matt Mullenbach, Tyler Palm, Cade Povich, Miguel Rodriguez and Aaron Rozek.

The Kernels position players include:

Jair Camargo, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Willie Joe Garry Jr., Seth Gray, Will Holland, Wander Javier, Charles Mack, Jeferson Morales, Anthony Prato, Aaron Sabato, Yunior Severino, Alerick Soularie and Kennie Taylor.

