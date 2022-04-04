Show You Care
Waking up to clouds Monday morning, but some sunshine possible this afternoon

By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re starting Monday with clouds and temperatures in the mid-30s across Eastern Iowa. Even though this morning is gray, the clouds will gradually clear, and we’ll have a dry afternoon with sunshine, which will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 40s and low 50s. Overnight temperatures will be very similar to last night’s, in the mid-30s.

Enjoy today because showers return late on Tuesday as a low-pressure system moves through the Midwest. Rain chances increase Tuesday night and through Wednesday. A rain/snow mix is possible on Thursday before the low-pressure system moves to the east.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

