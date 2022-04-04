Show You Care
Univ. of Iowa professor turns artwork into donations for children in Ukraine

By Libbie Randall
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Dr. Eric Hoffman has been making fused-glass art for over seven years now. By now, he has made hundreds of plates, bowls, and statues.

Over the years, he’s turned a profit by selling his artwork to local shops, one being AKAR Design in Iowa City.

Recently he made plans to sell to AKAR again.

“That was right about the same time that the Ukraine invasion broke out,” he said.

So this time, the profits will go elsewhere.

“Somehow it just combined into having this show and hearing about Ukraine that I just decided, ‘why don’t we see if we can increase the number of people that are paying attention,” said Dr. Hoffman.

All proceeds made from Dr. Hoffman’s artwork will go to ‘Save the Children’ and its efforts in assisting children in Ukraine.

Right now he’s raised more than $800. If all 20 pieces sell, that will be $3,000 to the charity.

“As a parent, thinking of your own children in such a situation, it just sort of struck home that that would be a good one to donate to,” said Dr. Hoffman.

Having a presence in Ukraine and helping their children since 2014, Save the Children’s President and CEO says donations like this are important now more than ever.

“We’re sending in medical kits, hygiene kits, etc,” said Janti Soeripto. “There’s a lot of immediate life-saving work going on, but there’s also planning going on in terms of the number of coming years.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Inflation and Retirement: What you need to know if you’re planning a retirement now
Inflation and Retirement: What you need to know if you’re planning a retirement now
