Sharp Shooters in Swisher claim state title

SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - “When I tell people I shoot, they are always like ‘what?’ I always have to explain it to them,” said Hailey Asbe.

When she’s at the line, Asbe let’s her precision and accuracy speak for itself. The 15-year-old has been shooting for 7 years. She took third nationally in her age group over the summer and recently claimed first at the American Legion State Championships at Camp Dodge in Des Moines.

“I’m not going to lie, I like competing. I also like our teammates. It’s like a family to me,” she said.

Asbe’s teammate Rachel Cross took third individually at the state competition. Cross said she got started in the sport after taking a gun safety course in Ely.

“I like how some of it is quiet, but that it’s individual. You’re working with a team, but you’re always trying to improve yourself, so you’re practicing against yourself, trying to be your best,” said Cross.

The duo was part of the Swisher Sharp Shooters that claimed first overall as a team.

“It fell really good,” said Asbe. “It felt nice to take home a team trophy after all these years.”

Their close-knit family-like environment has a lot to do with their success. In addition, mental preparation is key when it comes time to compete.

“It’s 99% mental and 1% physical. You really have to be in the zone to shoot well. You can’t let really anything distract you,” said Asbe.

The two shooters have different methods that work.

“I think about my place that I feel relaxed which is actually my grandparents place,” explained Cross. “They live out in the middle of nowhere, so I just think about that place and think about how calm I was there.”

“I will have a song that maybe I listened to earlier today and it’s just stuck in my head, so I kind of repeat the song over and over in my head. That’s kind of what I focus on and everything else is subconscious because I’ve been doing it for so long,” added Asbe.

Overall, it’s rewarding when their hard work makes them stand out among outside competition.

“It felt good, especially winning with everyone here,” Cross said about claiming a state title.

