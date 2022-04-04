Reported assault under investigation in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 3rd, Iowa City Police responded to the 400 block of South Johnson Street for a report of an assault at approximately 1:46 am.

Police say a female victim was reportedly entering a residence when she was approached from behind and attacked by an unknown male. The victim reported the suspect as a man with blonde hair.

The victim was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation is underway.

Police recommend walking in pairs whenever possible and being aware of your surroundings at all times. If you believe you are being followed, go to a well-lit area or crowded location and contact police.

