Manchester’s ’Vision Runner’ preparing for a 24-hour run as fundraiser

MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - Running for charity is a pretty healthy decision, but Ryan Miller jokes he might not be in the best frame of mind.

“I don’t know I guess I’ve got a sick mind,” Miller said.

Miller’s not just running for a while: More than a marathon, even more than two. His goal is to run a day. A whole day.

“I’m gonna start Saturday morning at 7 am we’re gonna go till that Sunday at 7 am,” Miller said.

Miller will run for 24 hours from April 23 until the 24 at the West Delaware track in Manchester. He is raising money for the Manchester Lions Club Kidsight Vision Screening program.

“They do free vision screenings for all the youth within Delaware county,” Miller said.

It’s a program that means a lot to Miller. When his son Tyson was three years old, he got a free screening.

“They caught something, and one day we got a thing in the mail saying he needs to visit a local optometrist,” Miller said. “Come to find out he has some severe vision issues in one of his eyes.”

Miller got glasses and is now a healthy seven-year-old.

“It was a big learning experience it was a stressful time it was worrisome,” Miller said.

This isn’t Miller’s first ambitious run. In 2021 he ran across the state of Iowa, raising money for the families of his co-workers at the time, who were killed at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

“When I did that run I had a group of different people that came out and ran it and were a part of that with me,” Miller said. “It was brutally hot, and you’re pushing yourself and struggling, when we went through that it was a cool thing to kinda experience that together.”

Miller is inviting anyone to register and join him on the track, not just those near Manchester.

“I’ve also set out for a group goal of 1,000 miles. So anybody who registers for this event can show up any time within those 24 hours,” Miller said. “Anybody can register because I will count your miles anywhere so you can run wherever you want.”

To register, and for more details, go to the Vision Runner’s website.

