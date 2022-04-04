Show You Care
Lost Island in the running to be named best outdoor waterpark in the country

Waterloo's Lost Island Waterpark is named one of the top outdoor waterparks in the U.S. for the 5th consecutive year.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Voting is open for USA Today’s top 10 outdoor waterparks in the U.S., and an Iowa waterpark is among the nominees.

Lost Island Waterpark in Waterloo is nominated for a spot among USA Today’s best outdoor waterparks in the country.

In a post on Lost Island’s website, staff said the park is again among the 20 nominees this year, after having won a spot in the top 10 for the past five consecutive years.

In 2021, Lost Island came in second, behind only Aquatica Orlando.

The current leaderboard shows Lost Island is in the lead out of the 20 nominees.

Waterpark fans can vote for Lost Island here.

Polls close on April 25. The top ten winners will be announced on May 6.

The voting comes after a fire at a queue building at Lost Island’s theme park under construction last month.

Management said the fire destroyed the control system and loading station components to the Yuta Falls ride, and it will require replacement.

The theme park is set to open this summer.

