Linn County campgrounds to open April 15th

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Conservation Department has announced that a number of popular modern campgrounds will be open for the 2022 season on April 15th.

The following sites will be open 8:00 am on April 15th:

Buffalo Creek Park - 5034 Buffalo Creek Park, Coggon; modern camping

Morgan Creek Park - 7287 Worcester Rd., Palo; modern and group camping

Pinicon Ridge Park - 4900 block of Valley Farm Rd., Central City; modern, primitive, and group camping

Wanatee Park - 1700 Bald Dr., Marion; modern camping, including limited reservable sites

Matsell Bridge Natural Area - 3745 Matsell Park Road, Central City; a primitive campground and a primitive equestrian campground

Mount Hope - Stone City Rd, Central City; primitive camping

Wakpicada Natural Area - 300 block of Central City Rd., behind the Linn County Fairgrounds; primitive and equestrian camping

A majority of the campsites have water and electric hook-ups (modern). Officials say a firewood bundle is available to purchase at each site for $6 each.

Most sites are set on a first-come-first-served with self-registration basis. Only A-loop at Wanatee Park can be reserved online in advance, as well as group camps at Morgan Creek Park and Pinicon Ridge Park.

To learn more about policies, fees, and additional information about our campgrounds, visit the camping page at LinnCountyIowa.gov/Conservation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.