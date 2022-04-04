Iowa DOT requests input for proposed bridge replacement in Fayette County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Transportation is gathering public input for a proposed bridge replacement in Fayette County.

In a news release, the DOT said the proposed project would replace the existing 30′ x 30′ steel beam bridge on Iowa 93, just west of Fayette County Road V-68, with a twin 12′ x 11′ x 90′ reinforced concrete box.

Construction on the bridge would begin in 2024, and traffic on Iowa 93 would be detoured.

The DOT said public input must received by April 25.

For more information on the project click here. To offer input, click here.

