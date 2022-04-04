Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa Attorney General calls on EPA to expand E15 use to ease gas prices

E15 gas is pumped into a vehicle in October 2018. (Charlie Grant, KCRG-TV9)
E15 gas is pumped into a vehicle in October 2018. (Charlie Grant, KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt are pushing the Environmental Protection Agency to allow the sale of gasoline blended with 15 percent ethanol to ease gas prices this summer.

In a press release, Miller and Schmidt said the sale of this type of gasoline, known as E15, is prohibited in many areas of the U.S. from June 1 to Sept. 15 under air-quality regulation.

However, the two Attorneys General say the EPA has the power to allow E15 to be sold year-round under the emergency waiver of the Clean Air Act.

“Doing so will give the citizens of our states relief from the volatile and record-high gas prices, including price increases caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the two AGs said in a letter to Michael Regan, administrator of the EPA.

In the letter, they also said the higher blend of ethanol would support the country’s efforts to reduce dependence on foreign oil and would lower overall tailpipe emissions.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home on the southeast side of Cedar Rapids on April 3, 2022, where a woman was allegedly...
Victim identified, more details released, in alleged Cedar Rapids murder
A sign for a home just listed for sale.
Experts say potential housing bubble forming
The Cedar Rapids Police arrested 62-year-old Arthur Flowers for murder.
Cedar Rapids man arrested for murder
Peyton Paddock, 24.
Central Iowa teacher charged with public intoxication at school
Handcuffs
Iowa man charged in death of woman who fell from balcony

Latest News

Des Moines police: Double shooting kills man, injures woman
Higher levels of stress and anxiety are linked to higher risk of heart disease
Higher levels of stress, anxiety linked to higher risk of heart disease
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.
St. Luke's Child Protection Center gives tips on preventing child abuse
US Senate Judiciary Committee considers nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
US Senate Judiciary Committee considers nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson