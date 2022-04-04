Iowa Attorney General calls on EPA to expand E15 use to ease gas prices

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt are pushing the Environmental Protection Agency to allow the sale of gasoline blended with 15 percent ethanol to ease gas prices this summer.

In a press release, Miller and Schmidt said the sale of this type of gasoline, known as E15, is prohibited in many areas of the U.S. from June 1 to Sept. 15 under air-quality regulation.

However, the two Attorneys General say the EPA has the power to allow E15 to be sold year-round under the emergency waiver of the Clean Air Act.

“Doing so will give the citizens of our states relief from the volatile and record-high gas prices, including price increases caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the two AGs said in a letter to Michael Regan, administrator of the EPA.

In the letter, they also said the higher blend of ethanol would support the country’s efforts to reduce dependence on foreign oil and would lower overall tailpipe emissions.

