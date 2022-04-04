Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Emaciated great dane in Des Moines rescued weighing just 44 pounds

Des Moines Great Dane Kal (COURTESY: ANIMAL RESCUE LEAGUE)
Des Moines Great Dane Kal (COURTESY: ANIMAL RESCUE LEAGUE)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Animal Rescue League responded to a tip about a dog in need of urgent care at an apartment on the southeast side of Des Moines.

An animal services Officer arrived to find a Great Dane shut in a crate with no food and water wasting away in an apartment where occupants were living. The Great Dane named Kal was transported to the Animal Rescue League Emergency Care Team for treatment.

The Care team noted that Kal’s body had no muscle mass and weighed just 44 pounds. They noted he was so dehydrated and emaciated that his head and eyes were sunken in.

Kal is now on a careful refeeding program and IV fluids in order to help him safely regain fluids and regain his weight.

An investigation is ongoing.

Des Moines Great Dane Kal
Des Moines Great Dane Kal(KCRG)
Des Moines Great Dane Kal
Des Moines Great Dane Kal(KCRG)
Des Moines Great Dane Kal
Des Moines Great Dane Kal(KCRG)
Des Moines Great Dane Kal
Des Moines Great Dane Kal(KCRG)

For more information on Kal and how to donate to the American Rescue League click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home on the southeast side of Cedar Rapids on April 3, 2022, where a woman was allegedly...
Victim identified, more details released, in alleged Cedar Rapids murder
A sign for a home just listed for sale.
Experts say potential housing bubble forming
The Cedar Rapids Police arrested 62-year-old Arthur Flowers for murder.
Cedar Rapids man arrested for murder
Peyton Paddock, 24.
Central Iowa teacher charged with public intoxication at school
Handcuffs
Iowa man charged in death of woman who fell from balcony

Latest News

The victim was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for non-life-threatening...
Reported assault under investigation in Iowa City
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Des Moines police: Double shooting kills man, injures woman
The Iowa Department of Transportation is gathering public input for a proposed bridge...
Iowa DOT requests input for proposed bridge replacement in Fayette County