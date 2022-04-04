Emaciated great dane in Des Moines rescued weighing just 44 pounds

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Animal Rescue League responded to a tip about a dog in need of urgent care at an apartment on the southeast side of Des Moines.

An animal services Officer arrived to find a Great Dane shut in a crate with no food and water wasting away in an apartment where occupants were living. The Great Dane named Kal was transported to the Animal Rescue League Emergency Care Team for treatment.

The Care team noted that Kal’s body had no muscle mass and weighed just 44 pounds. They noted he was so dehydrated and emaciated that his head and eyes were sunken in.

Kal is now on a careful refeeding program and IV fluids in order to help him safely regain fluids and regain his weight.

An investigation is ongoing.

Des Moines Great Dane Kal (KCRG)

Des Moines Great Dane Kal (KCRG)

Des Moines Great Dane Kal (KCRG)

Des Moines Great Dane Kal (KCRG)

For more information on Kal and how to donate to the American Rescue League click here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.