Electric scooters and bikes are back in Cedar Rapids, with added safety measures

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As of April 1, Veo electric scooters and bikes are available around Cedar Rapids again, but with more rules this time.

Riders must verify that they are at least 18-years-old by scanning a valid ID in the VeoRide app. New users are also required to watch a safety video before they can ride any electric transportation.

Another safety issue is riders using scooters and bikes on sidewalks. To address this, Veo rides are now equipped with geofencing, a technology that verbally alerts riders if they are in prohibited areas.

Last summer, an 8-year-old and 12-year-old were riding a scooter together when they were hit by a car. The children were seriously injured. This accident prompted the city to re-evaluate its contract with Veo, hence the new safety measures.

Meghan Dreckman, 24, has been riding the electric scooters since they first came to Cedar Rapids about four years ago. She said kids as young as the ones involved in the accident shouldn’t be allowed to use them, but some teens may be responsible enough to ride.

“For older kids that are like 15 and up I feel like they should,” Dreckman said. “But the younger kids like that is - no, I don’t know, I don’t think little kids should ride these.”

Brook Hoover, another Cedar Rapids citizen, said the safety additions make sense.

“I can see a lot of kids would be responsible and safe but there’s always that chance that somebody can get hurt,” Hoover said.

More information about where to find an electric ride, how much they cost, and how to download the app is available on the Cedar Rapids website.

