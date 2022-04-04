East Grove teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -East Grove police have arrested a man on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

30-year-old Benjamin Hanson was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, and enticing a minor under 16 for a sexual purpose.

Police records indicate that a 15-year-old juvenile “dated” Hanson during the spring of 2021. During that time Hanson asked the juvenile to send him videos of her simulating sexual acts.

Police found 4976 text messages between Hanson and the juvenile during a search of Hanson’s phone. Records of the text show that Hanson was aware of the juvenile’s age and that Hanson sent various “selfies” to the juvenile.

According to the Telegraph Herald, the man is a former teacher at East Grove High School. He was reportedly a first-year math teacher, but in the wake of these charges is no longer employed by that school district.

