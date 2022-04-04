Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

East Grove teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

MGN
MGN(Staff)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -East Grove police have arrested a man on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.

30-year-old Benjamin Hanson was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, and enticing a minor under 16 for a sexual purpose.

Police records indicate that a 15-year-old juvenile “dated” Hanson during the spring of 2021. During that time Hanson asked the juvenile to send him videos of her simulating sexual acts.

Police found 4976 text messages between Hanson and the juvenile during a search of Hanson’s phone. Records of the text show that Hanson was aware of the juvenile’s age and that Hanson sent various “selfies” to the juvenile.

According to the Telegraph Herald, the man is a former teacher at East Grove High School. He was reportedly a first-year math teacher, but in the wake of these charges is no longer employed by that school district.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A home on the southeast side of Cedar Rapids on April 3, 2022, where a woman was allegedly...
Victim identified, more details released, in alleged Cedar Rapids murder
A sign for a home just listed for sale.
Experts say potential housing bubble forming
The Cedar Rapids Police arrested 62-year-old Arthur Flowers for murder.
Cedar Rapids man arrested for murder
Peyton Paddock, 24.
Central Iowa teacher charged with public intoxication at school
Handcuffs
Iowa man charged in death of woman who fell from balcony

Latest News

Univ. of Iowa professor turns artwork into donations for children in Ukraine
Univ. of Iowa professor turns artwork into donations for children in Ukraine
Univ. of Iowa professor turns artwork into donations for children in Ukraine
Univ. of Iowa professor turns artwork into donations for children in Ukraine
Tips and tricks for those looking to retire as inflation prices continue to rise
Inflation and Retirement: What you need to know if you’re planning a retirement now
Tips and tricks for those looking to retire as inflation prices continue to rise
Inflation and Retirement: What you need to know if you’re planning a retirement now
Fareway
Fareway now accepting PayPal and Venmo