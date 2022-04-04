Show You Care
Des Moines police: Double shooting kills man, injures woman

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines say a double shooting has left a man dead and a woman in the hospital.

Police say the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday, when police and paramedics were called to a shooting several blocks west of Crocker Woods Park.

Arriving first responder found a 46-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man with gunshot wounds and began administering first aid. Both victims were taken to hospitals, where the man died early Monday morning.

Police say the woman remained hospitalized Monday in serious condition. Their names have not been released.

Police also have not released any information on potential suspects in the shooting and have not announced any arrests.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

