Cedar Falls Public Safety chase after vehicle reported stolen, arrest made

Cedar Falls Police arrested a person for allegedly stealing a truck out of Waterloo.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A reported theft led to a police chase that crossed county lines on Sunday, according to officials.

At around 4:40 p.m., the Cedar Falls Department of Public Safety was sent to a report of a theft in progress at Fleet Farm, located at 400 W Ridgeway Avenue. Officials said that the suspect, Corrie Lynn Hall, 46, drove off, after officers attempted to make contact, in a truck that had previously been reported stolen from Waterloo.

Officer pursued Hall until the vehicle came to a stop somewhere in Grundy County. Hall was then taken into custody and charged with second-degree theft, criminal mischief, and eluding.

Hudson Police, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol were involved in the response to the incident.

