Sunday morning sunshine, but clouds and showers are possible this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a sunny morning across Eastern Iowa this morning, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. However, clouds will build across the area today ahead of the next low-pressure system, ushering in a mostly cloudy sky along with scattered showers. High temperatures will reach the low 50s. Heavier, more widespread rain showers are expected Sunday night. However, the rain is expected to clear out by Monday morning.

Monday will be dry with highs in the low 50s. However, another system will move in during the midweek, bringing more chances for precipitation.

