Six sites at Wickiup Hill Natural Area added to National Register of Historic Places

TODDVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Six sites at the Wickiup Hill Natural Area will be preserved for their potential link to Iowa’s history and the people who once lived here. These are the first six sites at Wickiup to be added to to the National Register of Historic Places.

The process started 30 years ago after the Linn County Historic Preservation Commission decided to undertake surveying all of Linn County for its historic and cultural resources.

The commission said previous studies have shown evidence of the Middle Woodland cultures from as early as 200 B.C., as well as Native American cultures.

”I hope that people recognize the significance that our historic and archaeological resources play in telling the story of Iowa and the people that have lived here throughout history,” said Kent Rector, Nature Center Manager.

Now that the six sites are on the register, Rector said it adds an extra layer of federal recognition and protection to the sites on the land.

”Archaeological sites often go underrepresented in the National Register. Yet they’re very important because we need to make sure we are accounting for this heritage we have. It’s underground in many places,” said Maura Pilcher, Chair of the Linn County Historic Preservation Commission.

”Keeping those alive and keeping those available for people I think is very important weather it is the farmsteads or the town main streets, or our less represented archaeological resources,” said Michael Leclere, Vice Chair of the Linn County Historic Preservation Commission.

Leaders at the nature area added they also know of one other site on the property that also has the potential to be listed.

