Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Sacramento police says multiple victims reported in shooting

The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning.
The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Police in Sacramento say multiple victims have been reported after a shooting in downtown Sacramento.

The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background.

Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign for a home just listed for sale.
Experts say potential housing bubble forming
Driver clocked in at 106 mph
Iowa State Patrol trooper catches driver going 106 mph; assures driver it was not an April Fools joke
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Driver sustains serious injuries after Friday afternoon crash
Peyton Paddock, 24.
Central Iowa teacher charged with public intoxication at school
Milligan University's track and field team member Eli Cramer died after he was struck by a...
College track star killed, 2 others injured, in hit-and-run with suspected drunken driver, officials say

Latest News

Wickiup Hill is now home to six sites on the National Register of Historic Places
Six sites at Wickiup Hill Natural Area added to National Register of Historic Places
Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Boucha, Ukraine,...
Ukraine sees openings as Russia fixed on besieged Mariupol
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Suspect faces murder charge in 18-year-old’s kidnapping
Delta confirmed the windshield crack and said the crew diverted the jet out of an abundance of...
Delta plane lands early after windshield shatters midflight