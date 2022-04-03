Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Rain likely this evening, looking dry on Monday

Rain remains a good bet through the evening, with a dry day likely on Monday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers remain likely this evening, as another small disturbance passes by.

This activity comes to an end by Midnight or just after, leaving a slightly breezy start to Monday. Clouds will try to hang tough for much of that day, though some clearing should be seen by later in the afternoon.

Warmer air returns Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s, before more rain resumes again in the second half of the day. Then, windy conditions with occasional precipitation chances, and eventually colder air, for the rest of the workweek.

A bigger swing toward warmer temperatures begins by the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign for a home just listed for sale.
Experts say potential housing bubble forming
Driver clocked in at 106 mph
Iowa State Patrol trooper catches driver going 106 mph; assures driver it was not an April Fools joke
Peyton Paddock, 24.
Central Iowa teacher charged with public intoxication at school
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Driver sustains serious injuries after Friday afternoon crash
The Cedar Rapids Police arrested 62-year-old Arthur Flowers for murder.
Cedar Rapids man arrested for murder

Latest News

Rain continues to be likely this evening.
First Alert Forecast
Sunday morning sunshine, but clouds and showers are possible this afternoon
Sunday morning sunshine, but clouds and showers are possible this afternoon
Sunday morning sunshine, but clouds and showers are possible this afternoon
Sunday morning sunshine, but scattered showers are possible this afternoon
Rain chance on Sunday.
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, April 2