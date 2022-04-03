Rain likely this evening, looking dry on Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers remain likely this evening, as another small disturbance passes by.

This activity comes to an end by Midnight or just after, leaving a slightly breezy start to Monday. Clouds will try to hang tough for much of that day, though some clearing should be seen by later in the afternoon.

Warmer air returns Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s, before more rain resumes again in the second half of the day. Then, windy conditions with occasional precipitation chances, and eventually colder air, for the rest of the workweek.

A bigger swing toward warmer temperatures begins by the weekend.

