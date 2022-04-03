Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

‘PrideCon’ gives local LGBTQ+ teens space to feel at ease

KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne went to Pride Con today to learn how important the event was to LGBTQ+ youth in attendance.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Some LGBTQ+ youth in Iowa City said they are grateful for an annual event like one that happened Saturday, amid a political atmosphere where they say they feel like they’re being targeted.

United Action for Youth held its eighth-annual PrideCon at Elizabeth Tate Alternative High School. Jamie Ellis, a youth advocate with UAY, said providing a space for teens to feel comfortable with their identities is important to her.

“I think that a lot of times adults give kids, preteens, teenagers—they give them a hard time for being the individual that they’re trying to create,” Ellis said.

According to the kids who attended, like Mia Shirley, PrideCon is one of those spaces.

“I feel more open to talk to people,” Shirley said. “Usually, I’m a bit more shy.”

Jack Alden, another attendee, said the safe space of PrideCon was especially important given the recent law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds that banned transgender females from competing in girls’ sports.

“I’m also somewhat politically involved and hate, though, some of the laws being made,” Alden said. “Yeah. I love how my human rights are being respected. That’s sarcasm, as you can tell.”

The event took place in person this year, after moving to a virtual event in 2021.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver clocked in at 106 mph
Iowa State Patrol trooper catches driver going 106 mph; assures driver it was not an April Fools joke
Meskwaki Police
27-year-old Tama woman identified as victim of dog attack near Meskwaki Settlement
A sign for a home just listed for sale.
Experts say potential housing bubble forming
The Human Trafficking Unit at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is flying to Poland to help...
Iowa ‘prepared and ready to welcome’ Ukrainian refugees
Donald Shaffer
Ottumwa man who inspired character ‘Radar’ from M*A*S*H passes away

Latest News

Hunger Hero Food Drive.
HACAP starts new food drive to fill rising need
Ukraine fundraiser at Dubuque salon.
Dubuque salon raises $1,050 for Ukrainian family
Iowa math teacher arrested.
Former teacher in Eagle Grove arrested for Dubuque County sexual exploitation warrant
Kites for Kids in Johnson County.
'Kites for Kids' raises awareness about child abuse prevention