Pope prays for end to ‘sacrilegious’ war, refugee welcome

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Pope Francis is praying for an end to the “sacrilegious” war in Ukraine and for the world to show kindness and compassion to refugees. He made the comment as he concluded a two-day visit to Malta that was dominated by his concern for refugees and the devastation unleashed by Russia’s invasion.

Though short, the trip has been particularly taxing for the 85-year-old pontiff, who is suffering from painful strained right knee ligaments. He struggled repeatedly Sunday to get out of his chair and his limping gait from sciatica was so pronounced that he frequently had to grab onto the arm of an aide.

