Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Police: 1 killed, 10 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert

Police say that at the field, officers found that 10 people who had been attending the concert,...
Police say that at the field, officers found that 10 people who had been attending the concert, including three juveniles, had been shot.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Police say one person was killed and 10 others were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas.

In a statement, police say that at about 11:36 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a field in southeast Dallas where a concert was being held.

Police say that at the field, officers found that 10 people who had been attending the concert, including three juveniles, had been shot.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the name of the person who was killed.

All the people who had been shot were taken to hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign for a home just listed for sale.
Experts say potential housing bubble forming
Driver clocked in at 106 mph
Iowa State Patrol trooper catches driver going 106 mph; assures driver it was not an April Fools joke
Peyton Paddock, 24.
Central Iowa teacher charged with public intoxication at school
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Driver sustains serious injuries after Friday afternoon crash
Handcuffs
Iowa man charged in death of woman who fell from balcony

Latest News

A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
California mass shooting: 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento
Group protests amusement park ride after teen's death in Florida.
‘Take this deathtrap down’ Group protests amusement park ride after Florida teen’s death
Group protests amusement park ride after teen's death in Florida.
Group protests Florida ride after teen's death
Pope prays for end to 'sacrilegious' war, refugee welcome
Pope prays for end to ‘sacrilegious’ war, refugee welcome
A comeback unlike any other? Tiger arrives at the Masters
A comeback unlike any other? Tiger arrives at the Masters