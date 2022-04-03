New-look offense on display at Cyclones’ spring practice

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Filling the shoes of former Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy won’t be an easy task for the new starting signal caller, but redshirt sophomore lefty Hunter Dekkers seems to be turning heads at spring workouts.

“Just to keep growing. That’s the ultimate goal during spring,” said Dekkers. “To learn the offense, help the team no matter what and also just help the whole entire team grow to get ready for fall camp.”

“I think they’ve improved steadily as the spring has gone on. We’re really pleased with where those guys are, what it looks like. Hunter has really grown through the early part of spring practice and then those other guys, I think you see great growth,” said Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell.

There will be no Purdy, no Breece Hall and many more. This will be a very new look to the Iowa State offense, but the good news is Xavier Hutchinson is returning for the Cyclones who has 147 career catches.

“Coming back you know, with the whole hand thing, I really had to ponder on it. I also really love college football and I really love playing for Iowa State and Coach Campbell,” said Hutchinson. “Trying to fine tune some of the things I need to work on as a receiver and also just trying to build those things up to make myself look a little bit better in the future.,” he added are what he’s focusing on heading into this season.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.