John Legend honored at Grammys’ Black Music Collective event

LAS VEGAS (AP) — While John Legend was being honored for his musical achievements, the Grammy singer used the Recording Academy stage to pay homage to a Black music culture that shaped himself and the world. Legend explained how Black music has set trends for worldwide listeners during the academy’s Black Music Collective event, held Saturday night in Las Vegas.

He was honored with the Global Impact Award for his personal and professional achievements in the music industry. Like Legend, the event was filled with empowering messages that touched on the importance of recognizing Black music creators, and featured a slew of popular performances.

