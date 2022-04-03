HACAP starts new food drive to fill rising need

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hawkeye Area Community Action Program said its food donation supply was lower than normal and launched a new food drive, called the “Hunger Hero Food Drive.”

Organizers said there was a big need for nonperishable items, more so than normal. Leaders cite the pandemic benefits running out and rising food and gas prices.

“It’s lower than normal,” Chris Ackman, communication manager for HACAP, said. “We get a lot of good monetary donations, so we can buy food at a high rate, but we like to supplement with food donations. That’s about 50% of our operations.”

For more information on the initiative, you can visit HACAP’s website.

