Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Former Wright County math teacher arrested for sexual exploitation

Dubuque County Courthouse.
Dubuque County Courthouse.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Authorities arrested a former math teacher in Wright County for sexual exploitation of a minor in Dubuque County.

Benjamin Hanson was a first-year teacher at Eagle Grove High School. He was arrested Friday afternoon on warrants out of Dubuque County. Hanson is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, cause to engage in act, and enticing a minor under 16 for sexual purpose.

The Eagle Grove Community School District Superintendent says Hanson is no longer an employee.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign for a home just listed for sale.
Experts say potential housing bubble forming
Driver clocked in at 106 mph
Iowa State Patrol trooper catches driver going 106 mph; assures driver it was not an April Fools joke
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Driver sustains serious injuries after Friday afternoon crash
Peyton Paddock, 24.
Central Iowa teacher charged with public intoxication at school
Milligan University's track and field team member Eli Cramer died after he was struck by a...
College track star killed, 2 others injured, in hit-and-run with suspected drunken driver, officials say

Latest News

The Cedar Rapids Police arrested 62-year-old Arthur Flowers for murder.
Cedar Rapids man arrested for murder
Cedar Rapids sees resolves thousands of complaints during the first year of My CR citizen...
City of Cedar Rapids resolves thousands of complaints over a year with citizen request management system
Wickiup Hill is now home to six sites on the National Register of Historic Places
Six sites at Wickiup Hill Natural Area added to National Register of Historic Places
Hunger Hero Food Drive.
HACAP starts new food drive to fill rising need