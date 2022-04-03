Former Wright County math teacher arrested for sexual exploitation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Authorities arrested a former math teacher in Wright County for sexual exploitation of a minor in Dubuque County.

Benjamin Hanson was a first-year teacher at Eagle Grove High School. He was arrested Friday afternoon on warrants out of Dubuque County. Hanson is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, cause to engage in act, and enticing a minor under 16 for sexual purpose.

The Eagle Grove Community School District Superintendent says Hanson is no longer an employee.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.